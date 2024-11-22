Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

S Korea finds Russia supplied missiles to North Korea in return for troops

Seoul and Washington have voiced worries about possible Russian transfers of sensitive nuclear and missile technology to North Korea

North Korea-South Korea flag
A top South Korean official says Russia has supplied anti-air missiles to North Korea. Image: Shutterstock
AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
A top South Korean official says Russia has supplied anti-air missiles to North Korea in exchange for it sending troops.

The US, South Korea and others say North Korea has sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine. What Russia would give North Korea in return has been the focus of keen attention.

National Security Director Shin Wonsik told a SBS TV programme Friday that South Korea has found Russia has provided anti-air missiles and other equipment to reinforce its air defence network for Pyongyang, the capital.

Shin says Russia has also give diverse economic assistance to North Korea.

Seoul and Washington have voiced worries about possible Russian transfers of sensitive nuclear and missile technology to North Korea.

South KoreaRussiaNorth Koreaballistic missiles

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

