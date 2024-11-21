Matt Gaetz drops bid for Trump attorney general amid Senate opposition

Former US Representative Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general on Thursday, saying his confirmation was becoming a distraction.

"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General," Gaetz, a Republican, wrote in a post on X. "Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1."

Gaetz, 42, who was investigated by the Justice Department for nearly three years over sex trafficking allegations involving a 17-year-old girl, was tapped by Trump on Wednesday to run the agency when he returns to the White House in January. The announcement came a day after the House Ethics Committee deadlocked on releasing a report into allegations of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use by Gaetz, and after he met with Republican senators whose support be would need to become attorney general.

On Wednesday, Trump, asked if he was reconsidering the nomination, replied "No." He was speaking in Texas after the launch of a rocket by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Trump did not respond when asked how far he was willing to go to get Gaetz confirmed. Some Republicans in the Senate, which has a constitutional duty to confirm or reject high-level appointments, have called the committee to turn over its findings on allegations of sexual misconduct involving a teenager and drug use by Gaetz.