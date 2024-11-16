Why Trump's Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth seen as potential 'insider threat'

Pete Hegseth, a well-known Fox News personality and Army National Guard veteran, has recently been nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump as Defence Secretary. However, despite the 44-year-old being a decorated military veteran with experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, his controversial views and actions have raised concerns about his suitability for such a critical role.

Trump, who has worked closely with Hegseth throughout his career, has lauded him as a "warrior for our military" and a leader who will prioritise national security.

Challenges ahead for Hegseth

Hegseth, who has spent over two decades in the military and as a prominent conservative commentator, has been nominated to head the Pentagon during a time of increasing global tensions.

Among the challenges he will face are the ongoing war in Ukraine, heightened tensions in West Asia, and growing concerns over China's military ambitions.

Critics have pointed to Hegseth’s lack of senior leadership in national security and defence, as well as his history of controversial remarks. Notably, he has downplayed the role of military members involved in the January 6 Capitol insurrection and criticised efforts to tackle extremism within the military.

Extremism and downplaying Capitol attack

Hegseth’s association with military extremism came into focus following a report on his past behaviour and views. One key concern raised was his defence of military veterans accused of extremism, according to a report by the Associated Press.

In particular, his dismissive stance on the military's efforts to address extremism became more evident after the events of January 6, 2021, when rioters— including many with military backgrounds— stormed the US Capitol in a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

Since then, Hegseth has minimised the seriousness of the riot, even suggesting that those involved were patriots who "loved their country".

His dismissive attitude toward the role of military veterans in the attack led to further scrutiny, particularly given that over 230 individuals with military backgrounds were arrested in connection to the insurrection.

Adding to these concerns, Hegseth has expressed support for military personnel accused of war crimes. He has publicly defended members of the armed forces, including those convicted of actions such as killing prisoners, and even advocated for pardons from then President Trump for such individuals.

The 'Deus Vult' tattoo and ‘insider threat’

In addition to his controversial political views, Hegseth’s military background became the subject of scrutiny due to his tattoos. Specifically, a tattoo on his bicep featuring the phrase "Deus Vult"—Latin for "God wills it"—has raised alarm among some in the military and law enforcement. The phrase, historically associated with the Christian Crusades, has been co-opted by far-right groups and white supremacists to symbolise anti-Muslim sentiment.

A fellow member of the DC National Guard flagged this tattoo as a potential indication of an “insider threat", according to various US media reports. This term refers to individuals within an organisation who may pose a security risk due to extremist beliefs or behaviours.

Following the January 6 Capitol attack, the National Guard undertook additional vetting procedures, and Hegseth's tattoo raised red flags.

In an email shared with the Associated Press, a retired security officer within the DC National Guard explained his concern over Hegseth’s tattoo. The officer highlighted its possible connection to extremist groups and emphasised that it was important to investigate potential threats within the military ranks, especially in the wake of the Capitol attack.

Hegseth has dismissed the claims, asserting that he had been unfairly targeted due to his tattoos and political views.

Controversial appointments by Trump

ALSO READ: Trump's new dream team: Here's who's taking key roles in his Cabinet Pete Hegseth's close ties with Trump, his views on military extremism, and his history of controversial statements and actions have led many to question whether he is the right person to lead the Pentagon. However, he is not the only controversial figure to be nominated to Trump's Cabinet.

Trump has also nominated Robert F Kennedy Jr, who has led anti-vaccine efforts in the US since the Covid-19 pandemic, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, which regulates vaccines.

He has also nominated controversial tech mogul Elon Musk as an advisor and has already, reportedly, involved him in diplomatic talks.