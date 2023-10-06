Home / World News / Will continue to foster stronger defence partnership with India: Pentagon

Will continue to foster stronger defence partnership with India: Pentagon

In 1997, defence trade between India and the US was almost negligible, today it stands above $20 billion

Press Trust of India Washington
Source: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 8:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The United States will continue to foster a stronger defence partnership with India, the Pentagon said on Friday.

We very much appreciate our relationship with India on a defence level. We continue to foster a stronger defence partnership with India and that is something that I think you'll continue to see us do going forward, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference here.

In 1997, defence trade between India and the US was almost negligible, today it stands above USD 20 billion.

Responding to a question, Ryder said China remains the pacing challenge for the Department of Defense.

We do appreciate the partnership that we have with India and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region when it comes to preserving individual nations' sovereignty and abiding by the international rules-based order that has preserved peace and stability for many years, he said.

Also Read

Not Accurate: Pentagon on reports about China's Spy Station in Cuba

Have communicated with China: Pentagon on stopping weapons supply to Russia

China says it successfully conducted mid-course missile interception test

US in active talks with India over producing military systems: Pentagon

US working with India on co-producing extended-range artillery: Pentagon

LIVE: 7 killed, 46 injured in massive fire at building in Mumbai's Goregaon

India, EU discuss ways to sustain secure maritime environment in Brussels

Protesters angry about Ukraine aid comments strike Ramaswamy's empty car

US regulators seek to compel Musk to testify in their Twitter investigation

Biden admin is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants: Report

Topics :US India relations DefenceUS Pentagon

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story