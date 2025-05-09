Will not renegotiate security deal with US, despite protests: Panama prez

Panama President Jos Ral Mulino has said he will not renegotiate an agreement with the United States to give US troops access to Panamanian facilities, despite protests charging that he compromised the country's sovereignty.

On Tuesday, thousands of Panamanians marched in the capital in the largest protest yet against an agreement signed during last month's visit by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. ALSO READ: Trump to withdraw Ed Martin nomination for DC US Attorney amid concerns

The US embassy followed with a statement Wednesday saying that the agreement did not allow for establishing military bases in Panama. A US military presence in Panama is sensitive, since people still remember the US invasion in 1989 and US President Donald Trump has suggested that the US take back control of the Panama Canal.

"Panama's sovereignty is not at stake, it's not handed over, it's not given," Mulino said during his weekly press conference on Thursday. He insisted the agreement would not lead to US bases in Panama.

The locations where US troops and contractors will have access will always remain under the control of Panama and it can terminate the agreement with six months' notice, the government has said.

Protests during recent weeks have closed streets and drawn thousands.

Mulino said they were the result of political interests.