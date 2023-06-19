Home / World News / 'Will not surrender even if they put me in jail', says Pak ex-PM Imran Khan

'Will not surrender even if they put me in jail', says Pak ex-PM Imran Khan

Addressing the nation via YouTube on Sunday evening, Khan said his fight is for the better future of his country and its people

Press Trust of India Lahore
'Will not surrender even if they put me in jail', says Pak ex-PM Imran Khan

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has said he will continue fighting for the rule of law in the country, asserting that he will neither strike a deal nor surrender even if the government puts him in jail.

Addressing the nation via YouTube on Sunday evening, Khan said his fight is for the better future of his country and its people.

"I will neither make a deal nor surrender even if they put me in jail. I will continue fighting for the rule of law and a better future for the people of my country, Khan said.

Also Read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

PTI to write to Pak Prez Arif Alvi about Punjab caretaker govt's tenure

Pakistan President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Xi Jinping hails 'progress' as he meets Blinken during rare China trip

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead

Blinken meets China President Xi in bid to ease soaring US-China tensions

Suspect in custody after 4 people fatally shot at in Idaho: Report

Russia not letting aid workers into areas hit by Ukraine dam collapse: UN

Topics :Imran KhanPTIPakistan

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story