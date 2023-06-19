Home / World News / Suspect in custody after 4 people fatally shot at in Idaho: Report

Suspect in custody after 4 people fatally shot at in Idaho: Report

Police in Idaho arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed four people on Sunday, according to a news report

AP Kellogg (US)
Suspect in custody after 4 people fatally shot at in Idaho: Report

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 8:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Police in Idaho arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed four people on Sunday, according to a news report.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that it responded with the Kellogg Police Department to a residence in Kellogg around 7:30 pm.

Police found four people who died of gunshot wounds, news reports said.

The shooting occurred at multi-dwelling units behind the Mountain View Congregational Church in the city about 36 miles (58 kilometers) east of Coeur d'Alene, the Shoshone News-Press reported on the newspaper's Facebook page.

The Idaho State Police said a 31-year-old man was detained, KXLY-TV reported. A neighbour at the scene told the TV station that there was an ongoing dispute between neighbours at the location.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said the Kellogg Police Department and the state police were leading the investigation.

The Kellogg Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Also Read

Multiple people shot at music festival in Washington, suspect in custody

2 shot at Gurudwara in Sacramento, sheriff's office searching for suspect

2 dead, 4 injured in central Paris shooting, 69-year-old suspect arrested

Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge over weekend

Milwaukee mass shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women, says police

Russia not letting aid workers into areas hit by Ukraine dam collapse: UN

From State Dinner to UN Event: Full schedule of PM Modi's US state visit

4 Chinese display makers team up to challenge Samsung's OLED Patent in US

Pak-Afghan rift widens after Taliban minister trashes Durand line as border

Wages are finally rising in Japan, as inflation eats away at consumer gains

Topics :United StatesUS Shooting

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story