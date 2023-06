Nijjar was a resident of Jalandhar, Punjab and was involved in several anti-India activities. He was the president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey City and was associated with Sikh for Justice (SKJ), a separatist organisation banned in India. Canada-based Khalistani supporter and leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in the Surrey Gurudwara Sahib parking lot in Brampton by two unidentified men. He was also behind organising a separatist referendum in Brampton City.

Nijjar was designated as an 'individual terrorist' Hardeep Singh Nijjar was designated as an individual terrorist by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July 2023.



He was actively involved in recruiting, training, financing and operationalising pro-Khalistani terrorist activities and modules for spreading terrorism in India. He was often observed giving hate speeches against India through social media platforms. Nijjar, who was also the Chief of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force, was one of the most wanted terrorists in India. In July last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.