Will weigh Ukraine's Nato membership at some later point, says Harris

By Skylar Woodhouse and Akayla Gardner

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris declined to say if she would support Ukraine’s push to join Nato if elected, but vowed she would insist Kyiv’s leaders were part of any US negotiation with Vladimir Putin over ending the ongoing conflict.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has sought to secure an invitation from the US to join the military alliance, believing it would provide leverage in his push to negotiate an end to Russia’s invasion of his country.

The Biden administration has so far said such an invitation would be a longer-term proposition that would require Ukraine to shore up its defense capabilities and internal institutions, but the topic is expected to loom large over a meeting between Zelenskiy, US President Joe Biden and other world leaders later this week in Germany.

Harris, asked if she would support the effort to expand Nato to include Ukraine in an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes that aired Monday, said the question was among the “issues that we will deal with if and when it arrives at that point.”

“Right now, we are supporting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked aggression,” she said.

More From This Section

Still, Harris underscored she would be unwilling to meet one-on-one with Russian President Putin to negotiate an end to the conflict.

“Not bilaterally without Ukraine, no,” Harris said. “Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine.”

The interview with the US vice president aired a day after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he would block Ukraine from joining the alliance, casting new doubt on Kyiv’s request. Under the alliance’s charter, new members require the unanimous agreement of existing partners.

It also came after Harris’ Republican opponent, Donald Trump, said he would look to end the war between Ukraine and Russia by calling Putin directly in the days after he was elected to strike a deal.

In an interview with Fox News that aired earlier Monday, Trump – who cultivated a relationship with Putin during his presidency – criticised US aid to Ukraine while discussing federal recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

“So we’re into almost $300 billion for Ukraine, and yet they’re offering people $750,” Trump said. “For the worst hurricane anybody’s seen.”

While the Federal Emergency Management Agency does offer victims $750 for immediate essential items after disasters, there are multiple other assistance programs for temporary housing and other home repair costs.

Harris’ interview with 60 Minutes is part of a media blitz undertaken by the Democratic candidate a month out from Election Day, with appearances on The View, Howard Stern’s radio show, and Stephen Colbert’s late night program expected on Tuesday.