Home / World News / Women's public presence in Afghanistan totally erased by Taliban: UN

Women's public presence in Afghanistan totally erased by Taliban: UN

Irene Khan said in a report that women's rights groups play an important role in the struggle for gender equality and in promoting the agency of women

ANI
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us

The UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression, Irene Khan, at the 53rd regular session of the Human Rights Council said that in Afghanistan, women's public presence has been totally erased by the 'Taliban', TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Irene Khan said in a report that women's rights groups play an important role in the struggle for gender equality and in promoting the agency of women.

"Women's rights groups play an important role in the struggle for gender equality and in promoting the agency of women. They have come under pressure as civic space has shrunk in a number of countries, the most egregious example being Afghanistan, where women's public presence has been totally erased by the Taliban," the report reads, as per TOLO News.

Suraya Paikan, a women's rights activist, said: "Women's presence in a ministry or in an institution cannot make up for their equal legal rights."

The permanent Representative of Afghanistan in the United Nations Human Rights Council criticized what he called the increasing violence against women and girls in Afghanistan.

Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Afghanistan to UNOG, Suraya Azizi, said: "Since the unlawful takeover of Afghanistan, women and girls continue to remain at an ever-increasing risk of violence. Mr President, systematic discrimination against women and girls, a core element of the Taliban's form of rule, has normalized gender-based violence. The restrictive environment they face outside the homes has multiplied instances of domestic violence."

"Ignoring women's ability to run the government and removing them from social, political, and civil positions will leave the nation with more economic and social problems and lead to personality stagnation in a generation," said Nazela Hassanzada, a women's rights activist.

Suhail Shaheen, the head of the Taliban's political office in Qatar, challenged claims that women had been entirely exiled from the political and social sphere and said some women were employed by institutions of the Afghan government and that they would be assigned in other institutions as needed in the future.

Also Read

UN report urges Afghanistan's Taliban to end floggings, executions

Taliban's treatment of Afghan women may amount to gender apartheid: UN

Threat of terrorism from Taliban rising in Afghanistan, region: UN report

UN commission calls for efforts to close the gender digital divide

Afghan Americans protest against Taliban ban on women's education

US govt has 'vital role' in opposing abortion, says Former President Trump

Over 900,000 passengers likely to pass through Abu Dhabi Airport during Eid

Prigozhin will move to Belarus after his rebellious march, says Kremlin

I knew this was going to happen: Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan

Beijing heat wave clouds long weekend, sets multi-day temperature record

Topics :TalibanAfghanistanwomenGender equalityUnited Nations

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story