Won't be blackmailed: Germany, France to US; G7 FMs to meet soon

The German and French finance ministers said on Monday that European powers would not be blackmailed and that there would be a clear and united response to US President Donald Trump’s threats of higher tariffs over Greenland.

Tariffs may be used to start a comprehensive wave of pressure on Europe, but if any of these countries attempt to bully Greenland, intensifying a dispute over the future of Denmark’s Arctic island, “Germany and France agree: We will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed,” German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said at his ministry, where he met with his French counterpart. “Blackmail between allies is absolutely unacceptable,” French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said.