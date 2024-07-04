Work stress claims first robot victim: Gumi City's Cyborg leaps to its end

In a bizarre incident, work pressure appears to have claimed its latest victim in South Korea: a robot! Yes, you read that right.

On June 26, South Korea’s Gumi City Council announced that its top administrative officer robot was found ‘dead’ after seemingly leaping down a six-and-a-half-foot flight of stairs. The city council is speculating whether the robot’s demise was an ‘act of suicide’.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to news agency Agence France-Presse, an official observed the robot “circling in one spot as if something was there” before the incident.

Appointed as a city council officer in August 2023, the robot could move between floors independently by calling an elevator. This advanced cyborg, made by California-based startup Bear Robotics, was the first of its kind to hold such a position, assisting with daily document deliveries, city promotion, and information dissemination. It worked regular hours from 9 am to 6 pm and even had a civil service officer card.