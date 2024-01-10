Home / World News / Work with moderate Palestinian leaders to rebuild Gaza: Blinken asks Israel

Work with moderate Palestinian leaders to rebuild Gaza: Blinken asks Israel

He said Arab leaders across the region are ready to assist, but only through a regional approach that includes a pathway to a Palestinian state

Photo: X @ANI
AP Tel Aviv

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 7:03 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Israel to work with moderate Palestinian leaders on plans for a post-war Gaza.

Israel has so far ruled out calls to allow the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza and instead talked about maintaining open-ended military control over the territory. The US has said a revitalised authority should return to Gaza.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Israel must stop taking steps that undercut the Palestinians' ability to govern themselves effectively, Blinken said Tuesday.

The authority was ousted from Gaza when Hamas seized power in 2007.

Israel must be a partner of the Palestinian leaders who are willing to lead their people and living side by side in peace with Israel, he added.

He said Arab leaders across the region are ready to assist, but only through a regional approach that includes a pathway to a Palestinian state.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Boeing investigation focuses on door panel as carriers find loose parts

Elliott Investment amasses about $1 billion stake in Tinder owner: Report

Google faces $1.67 bn damages demand at AI-related patent trial in Boston

'Mumbai terror attack mastermind Saeed in Pak jail serving 78-yr sentence'

Amazon attacks EU privacy regulators, claims their aim was punishment

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Palestinian refugeesIsrael-PalestineAntony BlinkenGaza conflict

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story