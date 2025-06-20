World Bank urges 'radical' debt transparency to prevent future crises

The Bank wants to broaden the depth and detail of what sovereign countries disclose regarding new loans, as more of them enter complex, off-budget borrowing deals due to global market turmoil.

"When hidden debt surfaces, financing dries up and terms worsen," World Bank senior managing director Axel van Trotsenburg said in a statement, adding: "Radical debt transparency, which makes timely and reliable information accessible, is fundamental to break the cycle." The Bank wants countries to make legal and regulatory reforms that mandate transparency when signing new loan contracts and to share more granular debt data.

It also wants more regular audits, the public release of debt restructuring terms, and for creditors to open their loan and guarantee books.

It is calling for better tools for international financial institutions to detect misreporting.

The World Bank and other multilateral banks have been pressing for years to improve lending transparency. The proportion of low-income countries reporting some debt data is now above 75 per cent, up from below 60 per cent in 2020.

But only 25 per cent of them disclose loan-level information. As financing costs spike due to trade wars and geopolitical risk, more countries are using arrangements such as central bank swaps and collateralized transactions that complicate reporting.