The World Day for International Justice is celebrated annually on July 17 and is devoted to advancing international criminal justice and honouring the struggle against impunity for the most serious crimes that impact the world.

World Day for International Justice, sometimes referred to as International Justice Day or the Day of International Criminal Justice, is observed to honour the ICC's work and its contribution to the administration of justice.

To confront atrocities and promote world peace for victims of abuse, human rights violations, and those impacted by genocide and terrorism, this day serves as a reminder of the significance of justice, accountability, and the rule of law.

World Day for International Justice 2025 theme

There has been no official announcement of the 2025 World Day for International Justice theme. The 2025 theme, however, is anticipated to centre on new global justice concerns, including digital accountability, climate-related crimes, or the role of young people in enforcing international law, according to current trends.

The fundamental goal is always the same, regardless of the theme is to promote justice, defend the rights of victims, and strengthen international collaboration with the International Criminal Court.

What is the history behind 'World Day for International Justice'?

The Rome Statute, which established the International Criminal Court (ICC), was adopted on July 17, 1998, marking the beginning of the World Day for International Justice. When national courts are unable or unwilling to prosecute anyone accused of crimes against humanity, war crimes, crimes of aggression, or genocide, the ICC is the first permanent international court capable of doing so.

The Rome Statute, which attempts to hold those responsible for serious crimes accountable, is a major turning point in the global fight against impunity for such crimes. The Day of International Criminal Justice, later renamed the World Day for International Justice was established on July 17th, the 10th anniversary of the Rome Statute's adoption.

What is the significance of the 'World Day for International Justice'?

The purpose of the celebration is to raise public awareness of the mandate and the significance of justice in cases involving serious crimes. It also aids in raising awareness of those who have long been deprived of justice for a variety of offenses. It aids in comprehending the significance of advancing human rights, battling for justice, and accelerating criminal prosecutions.

The significance of holding people accountable for their deeds is commemorated on this day, especially those who have committed crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide, and other serious violations of international law.

It increases understanding of how international judicial systems, such as the ICC, combat impunity and promote world peace and security. The rights of victims and survivors of these atrocities are also emphasized, with a focus on their demands for justice, compensation, and recognition.

Role of India in World Day for International Justice

The Rome Statute established the framework for a permanent international criminal court 27 years ago in 2025. Even though not all nations, including India, are parties to the ICC, their common objective is to guarantee that justice is served regardless of how strong the offender is or how serious the offence.

India is not a member of the International Criminal Court since it has not ratified the Rome Statute, although it acknowledges the significance of international justice. India actively participated in the Rome Statute's formulation but chose not to adopt it in 1998 for a number of reasons.

Through its dedication to the rule of law, national accountability systems, and involvement in global peacekeeping operations, India continues to support the larger objectives of World Day for International Justice even if it is not a State Party to the ICC.