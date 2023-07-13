Home / World News / World must attack all emissions, everywhere, says COP28 President

World must attack all emissions, everywhere, says COP28 President

Scientists say achieving this target requires halving global emissions by 2030 and current efforts are far off track

AP Berlin
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The head of this year's United Nations' climate talks called on Thursday for governments and businesses to tackle global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in all regions and sectors if they want to stop the planet from passing a key temperature limit agreed on more than seven years ago.

Sultan al-Jaber of the United Arab Emirates, who also heads one of the country's state oil companies, told senior officials from Europe, Canada and China gathered in Brussels that record-breaking heat seen in parts of the world recently shows the need for urgent action to curb emissions.

Laying out his strategy for the upcoming COP28 global climate talks in Dubai this fall, al-Jaber said that leaders must be brutally honest" about what has caused the sharp rise in temperatures since preindustrial times and how to stop them from climbing further.

While many fossil fuel companies have pledged to reduce direct and indirect emissions from their operations known as scope 1 and 2 many have refused to take responsibility for the scope 3 emissions resulting from sources they don't own or control, such as consumers using their gas. The latter make up the majority of emissions, and cutting those effectively means reducing demand for fossil fuels.

"We need to attack all emissions, everywhere. One, two and three, al-Jaber said, adding that he plans to bring together governments, major energy producers and heavy emitting industries to develop a practical plan for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) in line with the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Scientists say achieving this target requires halving global emissions by 2030 and current efforts are far off track.

Many have expressed skepticism that technological solutions touted by the fossil fuel industry and some governments can deliver the reductions necessary to meet that goal in the near term.

Still, al-Jaber said the world must use every emission-busting tool available, including nuclear, battery storage and carbon capture and removal technologies, especially for the hardest to abate sectors.

He also called for a sharp increase in renewable energy production and funds to help developing countries make the transition away from polluting fuels and cope with the impacts of climate change.

Also Read

India asks rich nations to intensity emission cuts at G7 ministers' meeting

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

Lower emissions during Covid-19 pandemic led to increased warming: Study

UN chief urges maritime nations to chart net zero shipping emissions plan

Top 5 GHG emitting nations responsible for 40% food supply emission in 2019

Biden closes out his Europe trip by showcasing new NATO member Finland

OPEC upbeat over 2024 global oil demand outlook despite headwinds

Musk's Twitter sues four Texas entities for data scraping, seeks damages

What causes long Covid-19? Researchers may have found the guilty gene

Pakistan receives $1.2 bn first tranche from IMF bailout: FM Ishaq Dar

Topics :Climate ChangeClimate Change talks oil companiesUnited Nations

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story