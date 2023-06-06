Home / World News / World not on track to reach energy goal, 2.3 bn use polluting fuel: Report

World not on track to reach energy goal, 2.3 bn use polluting fuel: Report

The report said that at the current estimate, 660 million people are projected to be without electricity and 1.9 billion won't have clean cooking opportunities by 2030

BS Web Team
World not on track to reach energy goal, 2.3 bn use polluting fuel: Report

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Up to 2.3 billion people around the world are still using polluting fuels and technologies to cook and 675 million do not have electricity, according to report jointly released by five international organisations on Tuesday.
 The report titled, "Tracking SDG 7: The Energy Progress" published by the International Energy Agency, International Renewable Energy Agency, UN Statistics Division, World Bank and World Health Organisation stated that this year marks the halfway point toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), the world is not on track to reach the energy target, which will negatively impact the health of most vulnerable populations and accelerate climate change.

It also said that at the current estimate, 660 million people are projected to be without electricity and 1.9 billion will not have clean cooking opportunities by 2030. It also finds that mounting debt and rising energy prices are worsening the outlook for reaching universal access to clean cooking and electricity. 
"The energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to have a profound impact on people all around the world," said Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency in a statement.

IRENA estimates show that international public financial flows in support of clean energy in low- and middle-income countries have been decreasing since before the Covid-19 pandemic. It stands at $10.8 billion in 2021, 35 per cent less than the 2010-2019 average and only about 40 per cent of the 2017 peak of $ 26.4 billion.
Global access to electricity increased from 84 per cent in 2010 to 91 per cent in 2021, but the growth pace slowed in 2019-2021, which includes the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the report.

While the electrification of rural areas contributed to progress, there is still a large gap in urban areas, it said.
In 2021, 567 million people in sub-Saharan Africa did not have access to electricity, accounting for more than 80 per cent of the global population without electricity. The access deficit stayed almost the same as in 2010.

"Cost-competitive renewable energy has yet again demonstrated remarkable resilience, but the poorest in the world are still largely unable to fully benefit from it," said Francesco La Camera, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency.
"3.2 million people die each year from illness caused by the use of polluting fuels and technologies, which increase exposure to toxic levels of household air pollution," according to WHO.

Also Read

Rajasthan Right to Health Act: The provisions and why doctors protested

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Union Health Minister proposes a Global Medical Countermeasure Platform

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel set for continued growth: IATA

Bulgaria forms new govt as former political rivals enter uneasy alliance

Instagram story icon's size suddenly gets huge, users vent on social media

73.7% of healthcare firms pay ransomware demand globally: Research

Tesla recalls nearly 140 Model Y EVs over serious steering wheel issue

Topics :EnergyInternational Energy AgencyUnited NationsWorld Bank

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story