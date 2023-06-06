

The report titled, "Tracking SDG 7: The Energy Progress" published by the International Energy Agency, International Renewable Energy Agency, UN Statistics Division, World Bank and World Health Organisation stated that this year marks the halfway point toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), the world is not on track to reach the energy target, which will negatively impact the health of most vulnerable populations and accelerate climate change. Up to 2.3 billion people around the world are still using polluting fuels and technologies to cook and 675 million do not have electricity, according to report jointly released by five international organisations on Tuesday.



"The energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to have a profound impact on people all around the world," said Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency in a statement. It also said that at the current estimate, 660 million people are projected to be without electricity and 1.9 billion will not have clean cooking opportunities by 2030. It also finds that mounting debt and rising energy prices are worsening the outlook for reaching universal access to clean cooking and electricity.



Global access to electricity increased from 84 per cent in 2010 to 91 per cent in 2021, but the growth pace slowed in 2019-2021, which includes the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the report. IRENA estimates show that international public financial flows in support of clean energy in low- and middle-income countries have been decreasing since before the Covid-19 pandemic. It stands at $10.8 billion in 2021, 35 per cent less than the 2010-2019 average and only about 40 per cent of the 2017 peak of $ 26.4 billion.



In 2021, 567 million people in sub-Saharan Africa did not have access to electricity, accounting for more than 80 per cent of the global population without electricity. The access deficit stayed almost the same as in 2010. While the electrification of rural areas contributed to progress, there is still a large gap in urban areas, it said.