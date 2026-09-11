World's first Australian work from home laws face uncertain future

By Amy Bainbridge

A world-first Australian plan to enshrine employees’ rights to work from home in the state of Victoria faces an uncertain future as it runs into fierce pushback from the business sector, the threat of legal action and political opposition.

The Victorian government was due to pass the laws Thursday, giving eligible workers the right to work from home two days per week. Even after making a series of amendments to appease concerns from business groups, opposition and crossbench politicians narrowly voted to refer the bill to a parliamentary committee for further examination.

“Parliament has seen sense,” Victorian Executive Director of the Property Council Cath Evans said in a statement, adding it was “the right call” to seek further review “to properly examine its operation, implications and legal validity.” Evans said business groups had been prepared to challenge the laws in the High Court.

The committee has until Oct. 20 to report back, meaning the government faces a tight timeline to pass the legislation before a November election. Victorian Premier Ben Carroll told local media he has already added additional parliamentary sitting days. His Labor government faces its toughest challenge in years from conservative and right-wing rivals in the Nov. 28 election. There are a “lot of moving parts at the moment,” said Zareh Ghazarian, associate professor of politics at Monash University. “It still, as a political issue, will be very important and it will be something that Labor, I suspect, will campaign on very hard.”