'Would be easy one to solve': Trump comments on Afghan-Pak conflict

Proclaiming his interest in resolving conflicts, US President Donald Trump on Friday said the Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict would be an easy one to solve. His comments came while speaking to reporters at the White House following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I do understand that Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan. That’s an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it. In the meantime, I have to run the US, but I love solving wars," he said.

After recent border clashes, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire, blaming each other for insisting on it. Afghan officials reported that Pakistan violated the truce on Friday night with air strikes inside Afghanistan, killing at least 10 people.

This will be number nine: Trump Trump referred to his involvement in the recent Israel-Gaza peace deal, which led to the release of all 20 living Israeli hostages and several prisoners from Gaza. He claimed that, overall, he has helped resolve eight conflicts. Speaking at the White House, he also expressed frustration that his efforts are often overlooked. "Well, you know, we resolved eight others. It’s funny how people say that if you get this one, every time I do one, they forget about that one," he said. "I just care about saving lives. But this will be number nine. But every time I solve one, they say, ‘Sir, if you solve one more, you’re going to be known as the peacekeeper.’"

Repeats India-Pakistan claim Trump reiterated his claims of having helped resolve the India-Pakistan conflict. "I solved eight wars. Go to Rwanda and the Congo. Talk about India and Pakistan," he said. The conflict between India and Pakistan escalated in May following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians. While Pakistan acknowledged Trump’s support and nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize, India sharply rejected the claims. "The Prime Minister of Pakistan said I saved millions of lives in interceding on Pakistan. And you look at Pakistan and India as an example, that would have been a bad one, two nuclear nations, right? So I say this," Trump added.

'Didn't get the Nobel Peace Prize' Trump expressed frustration over not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize. "Look at Thailand, look at… I look at all of the wars that we solved. And every time I solve, they say, 'If you solve the next one, you’re going to get the Nobel Prize'. I didn’t get a Nobel prize because somebody got it, a very nice woman, very nice, I don’t know who she is, but she was very generous," he said. The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize went to Maria Corina Machado for her work promoting democratic rights in Venezuela and advocating for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.