Taiwan detects 27 Chinese military aircraft, 8 vessels around its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of 27 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Friday.

As per the MND, of the 27 sorties, 19 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, MND said, "27 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's MND detected 21 sorties of PLA aircraft and nine PLAN vessels. As per the MND, "Overall 21 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0837hr today. 17 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." "18 sorties of PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," it added.