Xi calls for coordination of military, preparation for conflicts at sea

China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the armed forces to coordinate preparations for military conflicts at sea, protect the country's maritime rights and interests and the development of the maritime economy.



"It was necessary to build cyberspace defence system and improve the ability to maintain national network security," Xi was quoted by state television as saying when he met a delegation of the People's Liberation Army and Armed Police Force at China's annual parliament meeting.

