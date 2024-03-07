Home / World News / Xi calls for coordination of military, preparation for conflicts at sea

Xi calls for coordination of military, preparation for conflicts at sea

He said, it was necessary to build cyberspace defence system and improve the ability to maintain national network security

Chinese leader Xi Jinping
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 11:57 PM IST
China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the armed forces to coordinate preparations for military conflicts at sea, protect the country's maritime rights and interests and the development of the maritime economy.
 
"It was necessary to build cyberspace defence system and improve the ability to maintain national network security," Xi was quoted by state television as saying when he met a delegation of the People's Liberation Army and Armed Police Force at China's annual parliament meeting.

US has wrong perception of China: Foreign minister

The US is clinging to wrong perceptions of China and has yet to fulfill its “promises” despite some progress since presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met last November, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting in Beijing, Wang said exchanges between both countries can only continue if both sides respect and recognise their differences.

“It has to be pointed out that the US side's erroneous perception of China continues, and the promises it has made have not really been fulfilled,” Wang said.

”The methods of suppressing China are constantly being renewed, and the list of unilateral sanctions is constantly being extended,” he said.  

Topics :ChinaXi JinpingDefenceWar Conflict

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

