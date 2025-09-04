Home / World News / Trump govt asks SC to quickly take up tariffs case after appeals court loss

Trump govt asks SC to quickly take up tariffs case after appeals court loss

The government called on the court to reverse an appeals court ruling that most of President Donald Trump's tariffs were illegal

Donald Trump, Trump
The Trump administration took the fight over tariffs to the Supreme Court. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Trump administration took the fight over tariffs to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, asking the justices to rule quickly that the president has the power to impose sweeping trade penalties under federal law.

The government called on the court to reverse an appeals court ruling that most of President Donald Trump's tariffs were illegal under an emergency powers law.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit left the tariffs in place for now, but the administration nevertheless called on the high court to intervene quickly in a petition filed late Wednesday and provided to The Associated Press.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australia warns Meta, TikTok to prepare as under-16 ban approaches

Ikea pledges lower prices in China as competition with local rivals grows

Putin seeks end to 'unipolar world', calls for equal multipolar order

US-China ties 'very good' but Xi gave no credit to US role, says Trump

Will soon know whether Putin, Zelenskyy will hold talks, says Trump

Topics :Trump administrationTrump govtTrump tariffs

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story