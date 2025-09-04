Trump govt asks SC to quickly take up tariffs case after appeals court loss

The Trump administration took the fight over tariffs to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, asking the justices to rule quickly that the president has the power to impose sweeping trade penalties under federal law.

The government called on the court to reverse an appeals court ruling that most of President Donald Trump's tariffs were illegal under an emergency powers law.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit left the tariffs in place for now, but the administration nevertheless called on the high court to intervene quickly in a petition filed late Wednesday and provided to The Associated Press.