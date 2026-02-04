Associate Sponsors

Trump says he held excellent call with Xi, discussed Iran, trade and Taiwan

Trump said the two leaders also discussed a broad range of other critical issues in the US-China relationship, including trade and Taiwan and his plans to visit Beijing in April

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump (File Photo)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 10:25 PM IST
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation in Iran in a wide-ranging call that comes as the US administration pushes Beijing and others to isolate Tehran.

Trump said the two leaders also discussed a broad range of other critical issues in the US-China relationship, including trade and Taiwan and his plans to visit Beijing in April.

Trump, who continues to weigh taking military action against Iran, announced last month in a social media post he would impose a 25 per cent tax on imports to the United States from countries that do business with Iran.

Years of sanctions aimed at stopping Iran's nuclear program have left the country isolated. But Tehran still did nearly $125 billion in international trade in 2024, including $32 billion with China, $28 billion with the United Arab Emirates and $17 billion with Turkey, according to the World Trade Organization.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 10:20 PM IST

