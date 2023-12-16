Home / World News / Yemen's Houthi group strikes two Liberian vessels with missiles in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi group strikes two Liberian vessels with missiles in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi group strikes two Liberian vessels with missiles in Red Sea

Representative
ANI Middle East

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

In attacks from Yemen's Houthi group, two Liberian vessels were hit by missiles in the Red Sea corridor, US Central Command said on Saturday.

A ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels slammed into a cargo ship on Friday in the Red Sea near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, following another attack only hours earlier that struck a separate vessel.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier, the Houthi group issued a warning at 0700, December 15 (Sanaa time). The group contacted the Motor Vessel MSC ALANYA, a Liberian-flagged vessel that was travelling north in the southern part of the Red Sea and threatened to attack it.

The Houthis directed the vessel to turn around and proceed south but after the US forces intervention and direct communications with the vessel, the ALANYA continued north and is believed to be safe, said the US command on X.

After that, an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), launched from Houthi rebels, hit a Liberian-flagged motor vessel, AL JASRAH which was travelling south in the Red Sea and caught fire.

"At approximately 0900, Dec. 15 (Sanaa time), a UAV launched from Houthi held territory struck the Liberian flagged Motor Vessel AL JASRAH as it was travelling south in the Red Sea. The AL JASRAH immediately broadcast a mayday signal that said the crew was fighting a fire caused by the attack," said US central command on X.

The post read further, "The fire has since been extinguished and the crew has since determined that no further assistance is needed. Then, at approximately 1300, Dec. 15 (Sanaa time), Houthi forces launched two ballistic missiles towards the international shipping lanes in the Bab el-Mandeb strait. One of these missiles struck the Liberian flagged MV PALATIUM 3, which broadcast a mayday call and reported that the vessel was on fire."

Later, on the request of the Liberian vessel, the US destroyer USS MASON responded to the situation. While the second missile missed other ships, no injuries have been reported from any of the ships attacked by the group.

Early this month, Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels announced that they would target any Israel-bound ship in the Red Sea, regardless of the vessel's ownership.

In a rambling thread posted on X, formerly called Twitter, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, leader of the Houthi rebels wrote, "The Yemeni Armed Forces announce that they will prevent the passage of ships heading to the Zionist entity of any nationality if they do not enter the Gaza Strip where they need food and medicine, and it will become a legitimate target for our armed forces."

From bases along the Yemeni coast, Houthi rebels are able to threaten shipping in the Red Sea as they traverse the Bab el-Mandeb Straits, a narrow maritime chokepoint between the Arabian Peninsula and Africa. The majority of the world's oil passes through the strait from the Indian Ocean towards the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean Sea.

Since November 9, the Houthis have launched ballistic missiles and aerial drones at Israel. All were intercepted by Israeli or American air defence systems or fell short of their targets.

Also Read

Saudi praises 'positive results' after Yemen rebels visit for peace talks

Yemen's southern leader renews calls for separate state at United Nations

2 missiles fired near USS Mason from Yemen after ship seizure: US military

Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea, take 25 hostage

Saudi guards have killed hundreds of migrants crossing border, says report

India calls for zero tolerance for terror actors and their sponsors at UN

Pakistan interim interior minister Bugti resigns, likely to join PML-N

Pakistan slashes petrol price by PKR 14, high-speed diesel by PKR 13.5

Elon Musk brands 'diversity, equity and inclusion' as 'propaganda words'

Quad to 'detect and deter' cyber-attacks to keep Indo-Pacific resilient

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :YemenWest AsiaShipping

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story