You can blame Barack Hussein Obama, sleepy Biden: Trump on Iran threat

US President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on former President Joe Biden and Barack Obama, saying that if he hadn't "terminated Obama's horrendous Iran Nuclear Deal", Iran would have had a Nuclear Weapon three years ago.

He criticised the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (Iran Nuclear Deal), which he had unilaterally terminated during his first term in 2018.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that had the deal remained intact, Iran would have acquired nuclear weapons three years ago.

"If I didn't terminate Obama's horrendous Iran Nuclear Deal, Iran would have had a Nuclear Weapon three years ago. That was the most dangerous transaction we have ever entered into, and had it been allowed to stand, the world would be an entirely different place right now. You can blame Barack Hussein Obama and Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump wrote.

He expressed pride in withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Deal, asserting, "I was very proud to have knocked out the Iran nuclear deal by President Obama. They would have had nuclear weapons three years ago, and they would have used them. But I'll not let that happen." He said the Iranian regime's missiles already had the capability of striking Europe and American bases, with the potential of developing long-range missiles capable of targeting the United States. "In addition, the (Iranian) regime's conventional ballistic missile program was growing rapidly and dramatically, and this posed a very clear, colossal threat to America and our forces stationed overseas," Trump said.

He warned that the regime's missile capabilities were a shield for its nuclear ambitions, making it exceedingly difficult to prevent its nuclear weapons development. Trump added, "The purpose of this fast-growing missile program was to shield their nuclear weapon development and make it extraordinarily difficult for anyone to stop them from making these highly forbidden nuclear weapons." He also added that an Iranian regime armed with nuclear weapons and long-range missiles would have posed an "intolerable threat not just to the Middle East, but to the United States." "An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be an intolerable threat to the Middle East, but also to the American people. Our country itself would be under threat, and it was very nearly under threat," he said.