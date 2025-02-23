Yunus invites Musk to visit Bangladesh, launch Starlink satellite service

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has invited SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh and launch Starlink satellite service in the country in 90 days. Yunus wrote a letter to Musk on February 19.

The statement shared by the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh on X reads, "Chief Adviser invites Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh and launch Starlink in 90 working days. Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has invited top US businessman and Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh and launch Starlink satellite service in the country."

"In a letter to Musk on February 19, the Chief Adviser told Musk his visit to Bangladesh would allow him to meet Bangladeshi young men and women who will be among the main beneficiaries of this leading technology," he added.

Notably, the Starlink network is designed, owned and operated by SpaceX. Earlier on February 15, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said that he has discussed with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on a potential collaboration to launch Starlink satellite internet service in Bangladesh.

Sharing a post on X, the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh wrote, "Had great meeting with Mr @elonmusk. We agreed to work together. Hoping to launch Starlink in Bangladesh soon together with him."

Earlier on February 14, Muhammad Yunus said that he held an extensive video discussion with Elon Musk to explore future collaboration and to make further progress to introduce Starlink satellite internet service in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday held an extensive video discussion with @elonmusk, the owner of SpaceX, Tesla, and X, to explore future collaboration and to make further progress to introduce Starlink satellite internet service in Bangladesh," the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh posted on X.

Yunus also extended an invitation to Musk to visit Bangladesh for the potential launch of Starlink services, underscoring the significance of this initiative for national development, to which Musk responded positively.

"I look forward to it," Musk said. During their conversation, Yunus and Musk emphasised the transformational impact of Starlink's satellite communications, particularly for Bangladesh's enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women and remote communities.

They also discussed how high-speed, low-cost internet connectivity could bridge the digital divide in Bangladesh, empowering education, healthcare, and economic development in underserved regions and giving its millions of small and micro-entrepreneurs access beyond the national boundary, the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh said in a press release.

Yunus stated that integrating Starlink's connectivity into Bangladesh's infrastructure would create new opportunities for millions and integrate the country more closely into the global digital economy. He further expressed his enthusiasm for working alongside Musk to unlock the full potential of technology-driven social and economic growth in Bangladesh and the rest of the world, the release said.

Yunus said Starlink would be an extension of Grameen Bank and Grameen phone pioneering of connnecting village women and young people to the world. "They would become global women and kids and global entrepreneurs," Yunus said.

Elon Musk, in turn, praised the Grameen Bank microfinance model, acknowledging its global impact on poverty alleviation. The tech billionaire said he was familiar with the work of both Grameen Bank and Grameen Village Phone for many years. He expressed his belief that leveraging technological advancements such as Starlink could further drive innovation, economic empowerment, and financial inclusion in Bangladesh.