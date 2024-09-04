Zelenskyy orders biggest govt reshuffle to give Ukraine 'new energy' in war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Ukraine needed "new energy", as he ordered a major government reshuffle at a crucial juncture in the war against Russia.

A total of six ministers, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, submitted their resignation and parliament accepted the resignations of four.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp They included the resignations of a deputy prime minister in charge of European integration, the strategic industries minister overseeing Ukraine's arms production and two other ministers, the lawmakers said.

"We need new energy today, and these steps are related only to the strengthening of our state in different directions," Zelenskyy told media during a joint news conference with a visiting Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris.



Lawmakers said that parliament was expected to consider Kuleba's resignation on Thursday.



After Zelenskyy, 43-year-old Kuleba was the best-known face of Ukraine overseas, meeting leaders around the world and lobbying for military and political support in fluent English.



Analysts said the government reset had been planned for some time but was postponed because Zelenskyy had focused on talks with Kyiv's Western partners through the summer to secure military and financial aid.



"This is a planned personnel overhaul of the government," said Volodymyr Fesenko, a Kyiv-based political analyst.



"Now half of the government will be renewed. This is Zelenskyy's style. He believes that the new minister brings new energy, new approaches, works more actively. He expects exactly this effect."



NO FOREIGN POLICY CHANGE



Fesenko did not expect a major foreign policy change following Kuleba's expected dismissal.



Zelenskyy is expected to nominate his candidate for a new foreign minister on Wednesday, with first deputy foreign minister Andrii Sybiha among the frontrunners.



The Kremlin said that government changes in Ukraine would not affect a peace negotiation process in any way, although such talks appear a distant prospect with the two warring parties far apart in their objectives.



The next few months are key for Zelenskyy as he seeks to win more support from the West and seize back the initiative in the war with Russia, after its invasion in February 2022.



Later this month Zelenskyy travels to the United States, where he hopes to present a "victory plan" to U.S. President Joe Biden, a key ally.



Russian forces are advancing in the east of Ukraine while Ukrainian troops have made a bold incursion into Russia's Kursk region.



Moscow has intensified drone and missile attacks in recent weeks, while Kyiv launched a mass drone attack on Russia's energy infrastructure over the weekend.



On Tuesday, at least 50 people, including soldiers, were killed by two missiles in the central Ukrainian town of Poltava in the deadliest single attack of the war this year.



Analysts said Zelenskyy's talent pool was limited and expected some outgoing ministers to be reappointed to new roles.



Outgoing Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, who oversaw a jump in Ukraine's domestic arms production, said on Tuesday he would remain in the defence sector in a different role.



Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said parliament would continue considering resignations and appointments on Thursday. For now, 10 out of 21 ministerial portfolios were vacant.

