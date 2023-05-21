Home / World News / Zelenskyy seeks support from leaders of G7 countries on Ukraine conflict

All the allies and partners have achieved a level of cooperation which ensures that democracy, international law, and freedom are respected, Zelenskyy said adding that "Democracy needs more"

All the allies and partners have achieved a level of cooperation which ensures that democracy, international law, and freedom are respected, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, adding that "Democracy needs more."

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, "Together with all of our allies and partners, we have achieved such a level of cooperation which ensures that democracy, international law, and freedom are respected. There have been attempts to ignore and disregard what we value. But now it is impossible. Now our power is growing. Anyone who might want to wage aggression against a democratic country sees what the response will be."

"And the more we all work together, the less likely anyone else in the world will follow Russia's insane path. But is this enough? Democracy needs more. I think we need the clear global leadership of democracy. This is the main thing that we provide with our cooperation," he added.

Ukrainian President arrived in Hiroshima on Saturday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and Canadian leader Justin Trudeau.

During his meeting with PM Modi, Zelenskyy invited him to join the Ukrainian Peace Formula initiative and also thanked him for supporting the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, "Had a meeting with Prime Minister of India @narendramodi in Japan. I briefed the interlocutor in detail on the Ukrainian Peace Formula initiative and invited India to join its implementation. I spoke about Ukraine's needs in humanitarian demining and mobile hospitals. I thank India for supporting our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, in particular, at the platforms of international organizations, and for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine."

Meanwhile, in the meeting, PM Modi assured that he will do whatever is possible to help in resolving the Ukraine conflict. "India and I will do whatever we can for resolving the conflict," said PM Modi.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began last year on February 24.

"For the past 1-1.5 years we have had telephonic conversations, but after Glasgow, we are meeting after a long time," said PM Modi.

The Ukrainian President is attending the summit on an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping.

