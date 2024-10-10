Zelenskyy to meet UK, Nato leaders as he seeks support for peace plan

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at 10 Downing St in London on Thursday for talks with the leaders of Britain and Nato on his victory plan for the war against Russia. Zelenskyy is meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte, before traveling to Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron. Zelenskyy says he will also meet the leaders of Germany and Italy this week to discuss the plan. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He had been due to present his blueprint at a weekend meeting of Western leaders and defense ministers in Germany, but it has been postponed because US President Joe Biden said he had to stay home to respond to Hurricane Milton' s landfall in Florida.

Zelenskyy said Wednesday he hoped the meeting could be rescheduled soon.

The details of Zelenskyy's plan have been kept quiet but contours have emerged, including the need for fast action on decisions Western allies have been mulling since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Zelenskyy said Wednesday at a summit in Croatia with leaders of southeastern European states that the plan seeks to strengthen Ukraine both geopolitically and on the battlefield before any kind of dialogue with Russia.

Weakness of any of our allies will inspire (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, he said. That's why we're asking them to strengthen us, in terms of security guarantees, in terms of weapons, in terms of our future after this war. In my view, he (Putin) only understands force.

Kyiv is still awaiting word from Western partners on its repeated requests to use the lorange weapons they provide to hit targets deep inside Russia. While some, including the UK, are thought to be willing, Biden has held back out of concern it could escalate the conflict.

Ukraine's leader last visited London in July, soon after Starmer's Labour Party government was elected, when he addressed a meeting of the British Cabinet.

Starmer's spokesman, Dave Pares, said Thursday's meeting would involve broad strategic discussions on UK and allied support for Ukraine during a crucial period, rather than specific decisions.