Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Shift to EV-only future likely to bring job losses, warns Toyota chairman

Shift to EV-only future likely to bring job losses, warns Toyota chairman

Toyota, the world's biggest automaker by sales, has been more cautious in its approach to EVs than other makers

Akio Toyoda, Toyota Chairman
Akio Toyoda, Toyota Motor's chairman | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters Nagoya, Japan
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A shift to an electric vehicle-only future would lead to job losses among those who have been working on engine-related technologies, including at the many suppliers in the sector, Toyota Motor's chairman said on Thursday.
 
"There are 5.5 million people involved in the automotive industry in Japan. Among them are those who have been doing engine-related (work) for a long time," Akio Toyoda told reporters.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"If electric vehicles simply become the only choice, including for our suppliers, those people's jobs would be lost," he said, adding he liked gasoline vehicles.
 
Toyota, the world's biggest automaker by sales, has been more cautious in its approach to EVs than other makers. That's helping it currently as global EV sales slow and it benefits from demand for its expanding hybrid line-up, including in its top market the United States.
 
It champions what it calls a "multi-pathway" strategy toward zero-carbon emissions that includes EVs, hybrids, hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles and other powertrain technology.
 
In January, Toyoda said EVs would at most account for 30 per cent of the global auto market, with hybrids, hydrogen fuel-cell and fuel-burning vehicles making up the rest. He did not specify a timeframe for that forecast.
 
Toyoda made the comments to reporters at the unveiling of a bust of his father, Shoichiro Toyoda, at Nagoya University in central Japan.
 

More From This Section

Over 3 million without power as Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida

Suspected attacks by Houthi rebels target ship in Red Sea: Officials

China seeks deeper economic ties with Asean as South China Sea row lurks

GSK agrees to settle about 80,000 Zantac lawsuits for up to $2.2 billion

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing posts 31% rise in yearly profit, beats estimate

The elder Toyoda, who died aged 97 last year, led Toyota during the 1980s, when the company reshaped the global auto market, upending Detroit's dominance. He also oversaw the launch of the luxury Lexus brand and the Prius hybrid.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Toyota Motors to postpone US EV production to 2026 amid slowing sales

Toyota Motor plans to invest $500 mn in electric air taxi company

With 45% growth, momentum expected to continue even in 2025: Toyota

Toyota's profit increases 17% to $8.70 bn in Q1 but shares tumble

Toyota Motor project will revolutionise automobile sector: Maha CM Shinde

Topics :Toyota Toyota MotorToyota carsElectric Vehicles

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story