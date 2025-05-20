Zelenskyy urges ceasefire, calls for direct talks with Russia in Trump call

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness for a "full and unconditional ceasefire" with Russia, emphasising the need for direct negotiations to end the ongoing conflict, following calls with US President Donald Trump and European leaders on Monday (local time).

In a post on X, Zelenskyy stressed that pressure on Russia, including stronger sanctions, was essential in achieving lasting peace.

"At the beginning of our bilateral conversation, I reaffirmed to President Trump that Ukraine is ready for a full and unconditional ceasefire, as has spoken about, particularly the United States. It is important not to dilute this proposal. If the Russians are not ready to stop the killings, there must be stronger sanctions. Pressure on Russia will push it toward real peace - this is obvious to everyone around the world," Zelenskyy stated, highlighting the importance of not diluting the ceasefire proposal.

The Ukrainian President discussed the matter with key figures such as French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"I spoke with @POTUS twice today. First, we had a one-on-one call before his conversation with the head of Russia, and later we spoke together with President Trump and European leaders... This is a defining moment. The world can now see whether its leaders are truly capable of securing a ceasefire and achieving real, lasting peace," Zelenskyy stated in his post.

He underscored Ukraine's willingness to negotiate directly with Russia in any format, considering venues like Turkiye, the Vatican, or Switzerland, and urged Russia to demonstrate mirrored readiness for meaningful talks.

"I also reiterated that Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations with Russia in any format that brings results. Turkiye, the Vatican, Switzerland - we are considering all possible venues. It is not necessary to convince Ukraine, and our representatives are prepared to make real decisions in negotiations. What's needed is a mirrored readiness from Russia to engage in meaningful talks," the post read.

He also called for the inclusion of American and European representatives in the negotiation process to ensure a balanced approach, warning that any distancing by the United States would only benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Together with European leaders, we also discussed possible next steps - in particular, meetings between negotiators and an objective assessment of each side's proposals. Every proposal at the table deserves an honest evaluation; that's why the negotiation process must involve both American and European representatives at the appropriate level. It is crucial for all of us that the United States does not distance itself from the talks and the pursuit of peace, because the only one who benefits from that is Putin. I thank everyone who supports this approach," the post added.

This development follows after US President Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine would "immediately" begin negotiations toward a ceasefire and a potential end to the ongoing war, with the Vatican offering to host the talks after the recent failure of ceasefire talks in Istanbul, despite the agreement to exchange prisoners between the two nations.