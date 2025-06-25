Zelenskyy warns NATO allies before Hague summit of Russia threat

President Volodymyr zelenskyy warned European NATO members on Tuesday that they risked being attacked by Russia if it was not defeated in Ukraine, urging them to heed calls to sign off a big new spending goal for the alliance at a summit.

The two-day gathering is intended to signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that NATO is united, despite

President Donald Trump's past criticism, and determined to expand and upgrade its defences to deter any attack from Moscow.

"Russia is even planning new military operations on NATO territory meaning your countries," zelenskyy told a defence industry event on the sidelines of the summit, hours after Russian missiles killed at least 11 people in southeast Ukraine.

"No doubt we must stop Putin now, and in Ukraine, but we have to understand that his objectives reach beyond Ukraine. European countries need to increase defence spending." NATO'S RUTTE HAILS TRUMP'S 'DECISIVE ACTION IN IRAN' Trump, en route to the summit in the Netherlands, posted a screenshot of a message from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulating him on his "decisive action in Iran" and getting all NATO allies to agree to spend at least 5% of their GDP on defence. "Europe is going to pay in a BIG way as they should, and it will be your win," the message read.

Trump was pressed by travelling reporters to say whether he remained committed to mutual defence among allies as set out by NATO's Article 5, and responded: "I'm committed to saving lives. I'm committed to life and safety. And I'm going to give you an exact definition when I get there." Trump is expected to meet zelenskyy for talks during the summit. zelenskyy has said he wants to discuss substantial purchases of weaponry including Patriot missile defence systems as well as sanctions and other ways to put pressure on Putin. In The Hague, zelenskyy said it was essential that Ukraine lead in drone technology, which has shaped the battlefield and developed at breathtaking pace in the 40 months the war has lasted so far.

Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister, underlined the need for transatlantic cooperation in the defence industry. "Today, NATO's military edge is being aggressively challenged by a rapidly rearming Russia, backed by Chinese technology and armed with Iranian and North Korean weapons," he said. "Only Europe and North America together can rise up to meet the challenge of rearmament." RUSSIA CRITICISES NATO'S SPENDING BOOST The Kremlin accused NATO of being on a path of rampant militarisation and portraying Russia as a "fiend of hell" in order to justify its big increase in defence spending. The summit and its final statement will be focused on heeding Trump's call to spend 5% of GDP on defence - a significant jump from the current 2% goal. It is to be achieved both by spending more on military items and by including broader security-related spending in the new target.