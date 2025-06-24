Israel and Iran wanted to stop the war equally, says Trump after ceasefire

Amid the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Iran, United States (US) President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that both Israel and Iran had shown willingness to end hostilities equally. He further credited himself with the destruction of “all nuclear facilities and capability” in Iran, before stopping the war.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said: “Both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the War, equally! It was my great honor to Destroy All Nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR!”

The ceasefire

Trump’s statement came shortly after the formal announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, mediated by the US. The truce took effect on Tuesday morning, bringing an end to nearly two weeks of hostilities.

However, hours after the agreement, Israel accused Iran of violating the truce by launching missiles at northern Israel, vowing of forceful retaliation. However, Iran denied breaking the terms of the ceasefire.

This was followed by Trump issuing a strong warning to Israel against any retaliation.

“Israel. Do not drop those bombs. If you do, it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now! Donald J. Trump, President of the United States," Trump said, earlier in the day.