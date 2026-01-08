Saudi alleges UAE smuggled wanted Yemen separatist leader out of country

Saudi Arabia alleged Thursday that the United Arab Emirates smuggled a separatist leader in Yemen wanted for treason out of the country and flew him to Abu Dhabi.

The UAE had no immediate reaction to the claim, which further escalates tensions between the neighbouring nations on the Arabian Peninsula as their partnership in the years-long war in Yemen breaks down.

A Saudi military statement claimed Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of the Southern Transitional Council, fled Yemen by boat to Somalia. Then, UAE officials flew al-Zubaidi to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Emirates, the statement said.

The statement from Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki included him, naming a major general in the UAE as being involved in al-Zubaidi's alleged escape, along with identifying his nom de guerre something highly unusual in the typical clubby world of Gulf Arab relations. It also suggested an Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft used in the operation had been used in conflict zones like Ethiopia, Libya and Somalia routes the Emirati military has been accused of funnelling weapons through in the past.

The UAE has denied running guns into those areas. The Emirati Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. The STC did not immediately acknowledge the allegation either, saying on Wednesday that al-Zubaidi had remained in Aden, where forces allied against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels had congregated for years since the rebels seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa. The Saudi statement came as part of what appeared to be an organised media push over the incident by Saudi broadcasters and newspapers. The Saudi-owned satellite news channel Al Arabiya aired what it described as intercepted telephone calls highlighting al-Zubaidi's alleged escape.