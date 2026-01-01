Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina urges unity in New Year message

Bangladesh Awami League Chairperson and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a New Year message shared by her party on social media, urged people to unite to "save the country from this journey into darkness" while extending greetings for 2026.

The message was posted on the official X handle of the Bangladesh Awami League, carrying New Year's greetings from Sheikh Hasina to the people of the country.

"Happy New Year, my beloved Bangladesh. May the New Year bring boundless harmony, happiness, and prosperity for all the people of Bangladesh," she said.

Expressing hope for renewal, she added, "May it wipe away the sorrows and afflictions of the past, correct mistakes and shortcomings, and become a memorable year for everyone."

Highlighting her long-held vision for the country, Sheikh Hasina said, "It is my deepest dream and lifelong aspiration of struggle that this country truly belong to all its people--regardless of religion, color, class, profession, or ethnic identity." In the message, the Awami League chairperson referred to what she described as conspiracies against the country, stating, "Dear countrymen, the masks and vile faces of the conspirators engaged in plots to destroy the country have already been exposed before you." She accused unnamed forces of driving Bangladesh into crisis, saying, "You have seen how illegal usurpers, holding you hostage, have pushed the country toward darkness through limitless corruption, falsehood, and the intoxication of serving personal interests."

Referring to Bangladesh's global standing, she said, "Our beloved Bangladesh has become a name associated with fear across the world. As a result, no country today looks upon Bangladesh and its people with respect." She also spoke about economic challenges, saying, "Due to insecurity faced by foreign investors and donor groups, and because of chaotic conditions, the country's economy has collapsed." Against this backdrop, Sheikh Hasina called for unity, saying, "We must all come together to save the country from this journey into darkness." She urged people to make a collective commitment at the start of the year, adding, "Let us, as we welcome the New Year, pledge ourselves to that commitment of protecting the nation."

Referring to Bangladesh's history and identity, she said, "Dear countrymen, the distinct identity of Bangladesh and its historic struggle for liberation--of the Bangladesh for which my government worked tirelessly with the determination to place it on a position of dignity in the world--are today being called into question." Recalling moments of national unity during past crises, she added, "In the past, whenever such critical times have arisen, this nation has united, forgetting differences of class, religion, color, language, and ethnicity, and has leapt forward to realize a collective dream." Expressing confidence in the people, Sheikh Hasina said, "I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this ongoing hardship to be prolonged any further. In the New Year itself, we will see its decisive outcome."