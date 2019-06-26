Poor real estate performance adds to the Piramal group's troubles

The liquidity crunch and the resulting crisis in the has created trouble for Enterprises, the flagship of the group and one of the country largest non-institutional wholesale lenders.

For the first time in 15 years, the company’s market capitalisation is lower than its overall borrowings (on a consolidated basis). At its current stock price, Enterprises’ m-cap is Rs 37,372 crore against its total borrowings of around Rs 56,000 crore at the end of March.

So, the company made incremental borrowings of Rs 11,862 crore in FY19 but its m-cap was down by Rs 6,624 crore during the period. The company’s stock price is down nearly 43 per cent since its peak in August last year.

This, analysts say, will make it tough for the firm to sustain its business model that relies on constant raising of fresh capital. In the case of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the lender’s m-cap and borrowings move together, providing financial flexibility.

Analysts trace Piramal’s current woes to its large exposure to the real estate market both in the form of developer loan and home loans to individuals. Loans to developers accounted for 71 per cent of Piramal's total lending book worth Rs 51,436 crore at the end of March. Together with alternative investment in real estate and its housing finance business, the real estate business accounted for nearly 71 per cent of the company’s entire capital employed in its financial services arm at the end of FY19.

“Piramal’s exposure to the Lodha group is very high. As customers are not buying any high-priced apartments, it impacted Lodha and had a domino impact on Piramal,” said an analyst. Unconfirmed reports said Piramal is in talks to sell half of its Rs 4,000-crore exposure in Lodha to

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance (PCHFL), a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, is also facing an acute liquidity crisis — triggered by the collapse of infrastructure financier last August. Investors are jittery as sectoral experts are saying real estate could still see worse times. On Tuesday, rating agency Icra downgraded the company’s long-term rating to AA-, citing increased risk profile of its predominantly wholesale lending business that could impact the asset quality.

On June 17, sold its 9.99 per cent stake in for Rs 2,300 crore and confirmed that it plans to sell its 20 per cent stake in its unlisted parent, Shriram Capital, also. Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Enterprises, said the company would also exit from the Shriram City Union Ltd, a consumer lender, to raise funds.

The fact that Piramal exited Shriram group by not making much money was a surprise. A Business Standard analysis shows that the company made cumulative returns of 40 per cent on its investment, which translates into annualised returns of around 7 per cent including equity dividends. In the same period, the BSE Sensex appreciated at a compound annual rate of 11.7 per cent. Analysts say that the company is now under pressure to raise fresh capital to shore-up its finances and build a liquidity buffer. Piramal is in touch with SoftBank to sell part of its stake in the financial business to raise as much as $1 billion, according to reports.

Even is raising Rs 575 crore by way of non-convertible debentures. Within real estate exposure, analysts say exposure to construction finance was 77 per cent of the total real estate loan book as on March 2019. PCHFL’s top 10 group exposures, on a standalone basis, constituted around 29 per cent of the total loan book and 123 per cent of the tangible net-worth as of March, making it vulnerable in case of any large default in the realty space.