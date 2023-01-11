JUST IN
Conglomerates and their capex push: How much firms added since pandemic
Start-up funding declines by 33% to $23.6 billion in CY22, says PwC India
At 15th place, IndiGo among world's 20 most punctual airlines: Report
NCLAT refuses to stay CCI's order of Rs 936 crore penalty on Google
Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by 2 years
Piramal Capital aims to increase retail loan book to more than Rs 1 trn
Tata Group to make significant investments in e-mobility: N Chandrasekaran
Adani Group to invest Rs 60,000 crore in MP over the next few years
Adishwar introduces Benelli Bikes, launches new model of Keeway Superbike
Tata showcases 14 EVs and concepts, launches vehicles in several segments
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
At 15th place, IndiGo among world's 20 most punctual airlines: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Start-up funding declines by 33% to $23.6 billion in CY22, says PwC India

Early-stage funding, however, saw a 12 per cent increase this year compared to CY21

Topics
Start-ups | fundings

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

startups, unicorn, funding, fintech, MSME, listing, companies
In terms of sectors, software as a service (SaaS) witnessed a 20 per cent increase in funding

Start-up funding in the country fell 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in calendar year 2022 (CY22) to $23.6 billion from $35.2 billion in the previous year, according to PwC India’s Start-up Deals Tracker — CY22 report.

This was still more than twice the funds raised in CY20 and CY19. The two years saw ~$10.9 billion and ~$12.8 billion in funding, respectively.

Early-stage funding, however, saw a 12 per cent increase this year compared to CY21. It accounted for 60-62 per cent of the total funding in terms of volume.

In terms of sectors, software as a service (SaaS) witnessed a 20 per cent increase in funding during CY22 and accounted for nearly 25 per cent of all funding activity this year.

“Despite the funding slowdown, some areas like SaaS and early-stage funding have remained robust. With significant dry powder waiting to be invested, it seems likely that the funding scenario will begin to normalise after 2-3 quarters. Until then, many start-ups are using this time to tighten operating models and optimise their cash runway. They are deferring discretionary spends and investments,” said Amit Nawka, Partner — Deals and India Start-ups Leader, PwC India.

SaaS Leads the way

  • 21 start-ups attained unicorn status in CY22. As of December 31, 2022, SaaS continues to lead with the most number of unicorns at 20, followed by FinTech at 16
  • 246 M&A deals involving start-ups were executed in CY22, a 17 per cent decline compared to CY21 in terms of deal volume
  • The steepest decline in funding during CY22 was witnessed in e-commerce business-to-consumer (B2C) at 71 per cent and EdTech at 54 per cent
  • Bengaluru, National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai accounted for nearly 82% of India’s start-ups as of December 2022. Around 28% of start-ups in the top-three cities have raised over $20 million

graph

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Start-ups

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 21:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.