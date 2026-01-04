Zomato terminates nearly 5,000 gig workers a month: Deepinder Goyal

Food delivery platform Zomato terminates nearly 5,000 gig workers a month due to cases of fraud, while around 1.5 to 2 lakh workers leave the platform voluntarily, according to Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive officer of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and quick commerce platform Blinkit.
In a video podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Goyal said: “Zomato, from its end, terminates 5,000 gig workers a month out of a total 7.5 lakh. On the other hand, 1.5–2 lakh leave each month by their own choice, and a similar number is onboarded on to the system per month.” He added that those who leave voluntarily consider gig work largely transient.
Goyal’s statement comes at a time when the company, along with other quick commerce and food delivery platforms, has faced protests from gig workers’ unions. While unions have said that gig workers operate under unfavourable working conditions, including a lack of social security, and are not paid adequate wages, Goyal said:
“The company provides insurance in case a gig worker dies in an accident and also extends job offers to families.” He added that if a person works on the platform for eight to 10 hours for six days a week, the person can easily earn upwards of Rs 25,000.
In addition to cases of fraud by gig workers, Goyal said that customers also commit fraud in some cases. To tackle this, the company has created a ‘Karma’ system, which internally rates both customers and gig workers. Whenever there are complaints, the company looks at the credibility of both the customer and the worker through its rating metric to provide a resolution. However, Goyal noted that it is the company that takes the hit 50–70 per cent of the time.
On raising capital, Goyal said the company never gave predictions to investors and instead spoke only about the market size and the opportunity available.