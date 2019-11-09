Ayodhya verdict: Police keep vigil online to check inflammatory comments

Since late Friday night, when news broke that the Supreme Court (SC) would deliver its verdict on the case on Saturday, social media users were occupied with the historic dispute.

Various platforms were abuzz with speculation till the verdict was pronounced on Saturday, and then comments and opinions on the SC judgment were in wide currency. The authorities also did their best to check any posts that might stir communal strife.

One of the most proactive social media accounts was that of Uttar Pradesh police. From the state level down to the district level, the police kept a close watch on what was being posted on Twitter. Several advisories were also tweeted, and WhatsApp groups were asked to activate the “administration only” mode to prevent circulation of misleading or divisive information.

By Saturday evening, trending on Twitter were “#AyodhyaJudgment”, “#Muslims”, and “#RamMandir”, with a total of 500,000 tweets.

From journalists who were reporting at the Supreme Court in the morning to many, many others, the Twitter universe weighed in on the verdict.

Most political figures also posted measured reactions to the decision.

“The calm and peace maintained by 130 crore (1.3 billion) Indians in the run-up to today’s verdict manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence. May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets.

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, saying people should maintain peace and harmony while welcoming the SC’s verdict.

Videos related to the verdict were trending on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The UP Police Twitter handles tweeted several videos relating to the law and order situation, even posting one about how drones were used to keep a watch on the ground situation in sensitive areas.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “The decision of the honourable Supreme Court is welcome. All should cooperate in maintaining the unity and harmony of the country. The Government of Uttar Pradesh is fully committed to maintain an atmosphere of peace, security and harmony.”

To ensure the situation remains peaceful, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to all television channels and cable TV operators to adhere to the programme code and ensure that debates, discussions, and visuals did not incite any “divisive” or “anti-national” feelings.

Several discussions were also taking place on the newest social media platform, Mastodon, where several Twitter users have moved to protest against its policies.