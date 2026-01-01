Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / First Vande Bharat sleeper train to start in Jan: Check route, fares

First Vande Bharat sleeper train to start in Jan: Check route, fares

The train service will connect Howrah in West Bengal with Guwahati in Assam and is aimed at offering a faster and more affordable alternative to air travel

India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train will soon be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between Kolkata and Guwahati, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Thursday.

The Railway Minister said ticket prices for the Vande Bharat sleeper train have been kept below airfare levels to suit the middle class' budget.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train will soon be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between Kolkata and Guwahati, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Thursday.
 
The train service will connect Howrah in West Bengal with Guwahati in Assam to offer a faster and more affordable alternative to air travel, Vaishnaw said.
 

When will the Howrah–Guwahati Vande Bharat sleeper be launched?

Vaishnaw said preparations are complete and the launch is expected within the next two to three weeks.
 
"The services will become operational in the next 15-20 days, possibly around January 18 or 19. We have requested the PM and everything is clear. I will announce the exact date in the next two to three days," the minister said.
 
 

What will be the ticket prices for the Vande Bharat sleeper train?

The Railway Minister said ticket prices for the Vande Bharat sleeper train have been kept below airfare levels to suit the middle class' budget.

Also Read

china, chinese people, china economy

Why are China's restaurants struggling to recover from the slowdown?

BMW

Lokpal scraps tender to buy 7 BMWs after strong criticism from Opposition

H1B Visa

'If you break the law…': US embassy toughens tone amid H-1B backlog

switzerland fire, ski resort

Several dead in fire at ski resort in Switzerland on New Year's Eve

anger in marriage

Is anger healthy in a marriage? What to do when it turns destructive

 
According to Vaishnaw, flights between Guwahati and Howrah typically cost passengers between ₹6,000 and ₹8,000. "In Vande Bharat, the 3rd AC fare will be around ₹2,300, including food, 2nd AC around ₹3,000, and 1st AC around ₹3,600. The fares have been designed keeping the middle class in mind," he added.
 

What trials has the Vande Bharat sleeper completed?

The announcement comes two days after Vaishnaw said that the final high-speed trial of the train has been completed successfully.
 
"Vande Bharat Sleeper tested today by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, ran at 180 kmph between Kota-Nagda section. Our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train," Vaishnaw said on X while sharing a video of the test.
 
 
The announcement also comes months ahead of the Assembly elections in both Assam and West Bengal.

More From This Section

cough syrup

Govt proposes stricter rules for sale of cough syrups after safety issues

Tiger

India loses 166 tigers in 2025, Madhya Pradesh records highest deaths

Flights, fog, Indigo

Dense fog disrupts services at Bhubaneswar airport, many flights diverted

Rajnath signs condolence for Khaleda Zia

Rajnath signs condolence for Khaleda Zia at Bangladesh High Commission

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

AI a 'big opportunity', benefits must reach all, says President Murmu

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Vande bharat Vande Bharat train Vande Bharat Express BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Switzerland Bar Blast NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon