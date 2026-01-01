Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / AI a 'big opportunity', benefits must reach all, says President Murmu

AI a 'big opportunity', benefits must reach all, says President Murmu

AI should be utilised for reducing societal, economic and technological barriers, said the President

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Describing Artificial Intelligence as a "big opportunity" for ushering in positive change, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said it is essential to ensure that its benefits reach all sections of the society, especially the underprivileged.

Addressing a programme organised by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, she observed that AI is emerging as a critical growth driver for India's economy and will contribute significantly towards the country's GDP, employment and productivity in the coming decades.

AI should be utilised for reducing societal, economic and technological barriers, said the President.

She pointed out that skills including data science, AI engineering and data analytics will play an influential role in developing the country's AI talent pool.

 

"Artificial intelligence is emerging as a growth driver for India's economy. India is rapidly progressing towards becoming the world's third largest economy," she said.

Also Read

Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India

Rockwell Automation looks to raise manufacturing footprint in Indiapremium

artificial intelligence

The global AI order is being written now and India has a seat at the tablepremium

AI startups

AI startups mint new billionaires as investors chase next tech wave

Shane Legg

AI could end many work-from-home jobs, says Google DeepMind co-founder

Scale CEO and co-founder Alexandr Wang

Zuckerberg's $14 bn AI hire Alexandr Wang makes Forbes 40 Under 40 list

In the coming decades, AI will play a significant role in contributing towards the country's GDP, job-creation and overall productivity, Murmu added.

She stated that the government in collaboration with industry partners and academia is ensuring that India not just embraces technology but also shapes a responsible future through it.

The President exhorted the citizens to commit to working towards the goal of Viksit Bharat and transform India into a knowledge superpower and a tech- driven inclusive and prosperous nation through the New Education Policy.

She highlighted that the government is promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence in schools and preparing children for technological leadership.

Through AI labs and AI models, innovative thinking and future ready skills are being inculcated in children, the President said.

She observed that the objective of the Skill the Nation Challenge launched on the occasion is to promote AI learning and innovation on a large scale.

These initiatives will prove significant in uplifting lakhs of learners, improving their capabilities and readying a future-ready workforce in India, said the President.

She observed that AI is providing a new direction to the economy and society across the globe.

For a young India, AI is not just a technique but a big opportunity for ushering in positive change, she said.

The President asserted that AI should be utilised for reducing societal, economic and technological barriers. It is essential to ensure that its benefits reach all sections of the society, especially the underprivileged ones, she said in her address.

She emphasized that the government is strengthening digital public infrastructure, and the India AI Mission is being implemented to establish country as a global AI leader.

President Murmu was speaking while participating in a special programme under SOAR -- Skilling for AI Readiness, an initiative of the Skill India Mission.

She conferred Artificial Intelligence (AI) certificates upon learners, including students and Members of Parliament, and launched the national awareness campaign #SkillTheNation Challenge, aimed at encouraging more youth participation in future-ready skilling programmes.

The President also virtually inaugurated the IGNOU Regional Centre at Rairangpur, serving as a key hub for northern Odisha for strengthening employability through skill-oriented programmes and training support.

Artificial Intelligence is transforming the nature of work and skill requirements across sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore water crisis: Vijayvargiya loses temper before media, regrets later

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

NCP also in talks with Shiv Sena over seats in Pune civic polls: Ajit Pawar

crime

Death of relationships: Broken families behind UP's most violent crimes

Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma

How a Kanpur tempo driver built Uttar Pradesh's airline Shankh Air

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

BMC polls: Opposition alleges bias over rejection of nomination papers

Topics : Artificial intelligence Droupadi Murmu AI technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026Top IPO Gainers 2025Upcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayIs Bank Holiday TodayHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon