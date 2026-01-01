Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Indore water crisis: Vijayvargiya loses temper before media, regrets later

Indore water crisis: Vijayvargiya loses temper before media, regrets later

An argument broke out between Vijayvargiya and a journalist who had raised the question, following which the minister used an objectionable word

Kailash Vijayvargiya

After the video of the interaction went viral on social media, Vijayvargiya issued a statement expressing regret | Image: X/@KailashOnline

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya lost his temper while responding to media questions on the contaminated drinking water incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura area and used an objectionable word on camera.

As the controversy escalated, the MP cabinet minister expressed regret over his remark. The opposition Congress demanded his resignation, accusing BJP leaders in the state of arrogance.

Bhagirathpura falls under Vijayvargiya's Indore-1 assembly constituency. Health department data shows four deaths due to a diarrhoea outbreak linked to contaminated water in the area, while 212 patients required hospitalisation. Fifty patients have been discharged after recovery.

Vijayvargiya, the state's urban development and housing minister, initially answered questions calmly while interacting with the media on Wednesday night. However, when asked why several patients from Bhagirathpura had not received refunds for bills paid to private hospitals and why proper drinking water arrangements had not been made for residents, he suddenly lost his temper.

 

The senior BJP leader said, Leave it, don't ask free (unnecessary) questions.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya visits Bhagirathpura.

Indore water contamination: After 7 deaths, minister promises action

packaged drinking water, packaged water, water, drinking water

One dead, over 30 fall ill in Indore amid suspected water contamination

Ceigall India

Ceigall India bags over ₹1,000 crore infra project in Madhya Pradesh

Indore couple goes missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi hills

Meghalaya in 2025: Honeymoon murder, political churn, and mining crackdown

cough syrup

MP in 2025: Union Carbide waste burnt 41 yrs on, toxic syrup killed 24 kids

An argument then broke out between Vijayvargiya and a journalist who had raised the question, following which the minister used an objectionable word.

After the video of the interaction went viral on social media, Vijayvargiya issued a statement expressing regret.

My team and I have been working continuously in the affected area for the past two days without sleep to improve the situation. My people are suffering due to contaminated water, and some have lost their lives.

In this state of deep grief, my words came out wrong on a media question. I express my regret for this. However, I will not rest until my people are completely safe and healthy, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari shared the video on social media, claiming that deaths due to toxic water in Indore had risen from eight to 10.

He accused BJP leaders of arrogance and demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav seek Vijayvargiya's resignation on moral grounds.

CM Yadav on Wednesday described the diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water in the Bhagirthpura area as an "emergency-like situation" and assured strict action against those responsible. He said 212 patients were hospitalised, of whom 50 had been discharged after recovery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

NCP also in talks with Shiv Sena over seats in Pune civic polls: Ajit Pawar

crime

Death of relationships: Broken families behind UP's most violent crimes

Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma

How a Kanpur tempo driver built Uttar Pradesh's airline Shankh Air

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

BMC polls: Opposition alleges bias over rejection of nomination papers

Delhi Police

Delhi Police issues 868 challans for drunken driving on New Year's Eve

Topics : Kailash Vijayvargiya Indore Madhya Pradesh Groundwater contamination

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026Top IPO Gainers 2025Upcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayIs Bank Holiday TodayHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon