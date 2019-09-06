Explained: How to safeguard children against cyberbullying

The bullying started with some teasing and mean comments, but escalated significantly when Mallory Grossman, 12, a cheerleader and gymnast from New Jersey, began middle school. It spread to social media where a group of children tormented her. They took pictures of Mallory at school, without her knowledge, posted them online and taunted her with text messages containing screenshots of the vicious comments made about her. “They called her horrible names, told her you have no friends and said, when are you going to kill yourself,” said her mother, Dianne Grossman. Grossman frequently reported the bullying to the school, but the harassment continued. She said that by the time she found out about the full scope of the cyberbullying, it was too late. Mallory died by suicide on June 14, 2017. “The vicious things Mallory’s peers said about her became her reality,” her mother said. “No matter how untrue they were, she started believing it. Words matter — they have the ability to cause significant harm.” Grossman is working to pass Mallory’s Law in New Jersey — a bill that would create more accountability in how schools in the state respond to bullying. A report last year from the Pew Research Center found that 59 per cent of teens said they had been bullied or harassed online — and that many of them think teachers, social media companies and politicians are failing to help.

YOU CAN ACT: SOME STEPS EXPERTS SUGGEST PARENTS CAN TAKE Nearly 60 per cent of kids don’t tell caregivers they’re being cyberbullied, making it critical to know the warning signs. These include:

Children appearing upset or mad when they’re online

A significant increase or decrease in online activity

Becoming withdrawn, anxious or avoiding social situations

Turning off the computer or changing screens when an adult walks by

Having difficulty concentrating

Changes in grades or acting in uncharacteristic ways

MONITOR ONLINE ACTIVITY Regularly check children’s online presence and privacy settings on their social media accounts. DOCUMENT AND REPORT If it is brought to your notice that someone is harassing your child online, take screenshots of the comments. Include the website or app name in the image and a picture of the commenter’s profile. If the cyberbullies attend your child’s school, report it to the school authorities and show them the images. Report harassment to the web site or app where it happened and include the information that these are posts about a minor. Block bullies’ online accounts and phone numbers that send harassing texts. If schools are unresponsive, Peyton recommends going up the chain of command to the government, or even the courts.

Caregivers can also contact their state’s department of education and familiarise themselves with local anti-bullying laws. It’s also important to discuss with children what to do if they witness cyberbullying: Don’t participate in it, don’t share content and definitely tell a trusted adult. Some experts recommend that peers post a positive comment when they see children attacked to offset the abuse. If your child is physically threatened online, approach law enforcement. If it’s not taken seriously, Aftab recommends speaking to them till someone finally listens. DOCUMENT AND REPORT Discuss cyberbullying with children and explain that if it happens, it’s not their fault. Teach them not to ignore it (inform a trusted adult, take screenshots) and create a plan of action outlining what to do if they’re targeted. Children may want to respond to cyberbullies and defend themselves. Discuss with children what, if any, response is warranted and ensure that they understand that any response can also circulate online. If they experience bullying, the long-term impact can be significant. Ensure that children have support, including speaking to a therapist. TURN TO RESOURCES Children often feel ashamed over being bullied or fear that if their parents or caregivers get involved, the bullying may get worse. So it’s important for children to have many places to turn. Peers can be invaluable here.