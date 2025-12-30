Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Around 22 'illegal' structures on Sambhal graveyard land set to get notice

Around 22 'illegal' structures on Sambhal graveyard land set to get notice

The administration conducted the demarcation of land in Kot Purvi locality, which has been recorded as a graveyard in revenue records and found that parts of it were under illegal occupation

Sambhal, Sambhal violence, UP Police

Security increased amid administration crackdown on encroachment | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Sambhal (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The revenue department here on Tuesday carried out the measurement of a graveyard land near a disputed religious site amid tight security and identified 22 houses and shops allegedly built through encroachment, officials said.

The administration conducted the demarcation of land in Kot Purvi locality, which has been recorded as a graveyard in revenue records and found that parts of it were under illegal occupation, they said.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya told reporters that after receiving an oral complaint followed by a written representation, a revenue team measured plot number 32/2, covering an area of 4,780 square metres, adjacent to the disputed site.

 

"The land is recorded 100 per cent as a graveyard. During the measurement, 22 houses and shops were identified as encroachments. Notices will be issued to the occupants seeking documents, following which action will be taken as per law," he said.

Pensiya said the encroachments were both old and recent, some dating back nearly 60-65 years.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CM Adityanath calls 2026 a 'defining year', pitches UP as AI, tech hub

Milk industry sounds the alarm as India's production growth sees steep fall

Rabies fear in UP: Can milk from infected animal transmit the deadly virus?

msme, UP

Airports to highways: Tracking the making of Uttar Pradesh's economypremium

artificial intelligence

Ensuring growth is done in a sustainable manner, says UPPCB Chairmanpremium

Mayur Maheshwari

Power grid ready to meet UP's investment needs: UPPTCL MD Mayur Maheshwaripremium

"In the entire plot, only a graveyard is recorded in revenue documents. No house or shop is registered," he added.

Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh said around 20 to 25 houses and shops had been detected, though the exact number would be clear after a detailed inquiry. "All such structures are being identified. Notices will be served, and replies sought. If the responses are not satisfactory or legally valid, removal proceedings will be initiated," he said.

Dhirendra Pratap Singh said they are also investigating the land mafia, which, he alleged, plotted the land and sold parcels of it for a price.

He said a team of more than 20 lekhpals and revenue officials was deployed on the site.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said force from 10 police stations, including eight to nine SHOs, five inspector-rank officers, one company of Provincial Armed Constabulary and one company of Rapid Response Force was deployed to maintain order.

"Surveillance is being carried out through CCTV cameras and drones, while social media is also being monitored. The Local Intelligence Unit team is also keeping a close watch," he said.

Locals, however, claimed ownership of the properties.

Dr Firoz, a resident, said the complainant was right in approaching the authorities, but demanded that the administration hear both sides.

"I am 39 years old and have lived here all my life. My father is 80, and my grandfather also lived here. This is our ancestral land. I have 10 shops here with a house above them, and I possess sale deeds and approved maps. We only want our side to be heard," he said.

Another resident, Mohammad Ghulam Waris, said his family had been living there for five generations.

"This is our ancestral place. We have a shop here with a house above it, and we have the documents. We informed the officials when they came," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Five months after quitting as V-P, Dhankhar yet to get govt accommodation

Tarunpreet Singh Sond

Punjab's AAP govt brings resolution in Assembly against VB-G RAM G Act

NIA, National Investigation Agency

MHA assigns addl charge of NIA chief to agency's Special DG Rakesh Aggarwal

Almora: People gather around a damaged bus which fell-off a deep gorge, in Almora district, Uttarakhand, Tuesday | (PTI Photo)

Seven killed, 12 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora

The expectations of the traders remain almost the same across New Delhi's Connaught Place (pictured) and Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Delhi police issue traffic advisory for New Year's Eve: Details here

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government anti-encroachment drive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon