Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Punjab's AAP govt brings resolution in Assembly against VB-G RAM G Act

Punjab's AAP govt brings resolution in Assembly against VB-G RAM G Act

Sond said that the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, Act will severely impact below-poverty-line families, SC communities, and rural labourers

Tarunpreet Singh Sond

Sond alleged that the Centre wanted to "finish" the MGNREGA, and demanded its restoration | Image Credit: X/@TarunpreetSond

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The AAP government on Tuesday brought a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to finish the MGNREGA.

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond tabled the resolution in the House for discussion during the one-day session of the assembly.

Sond said that the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, Act will severely impact below-poverty-line families, Scheduled Caste communities, and rural labourers who depend on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for survival.

Sond alleged that the Centre wanted to "finish" the MGNREGA, and demanded its restoration.

 

According to the resolution, the state assembly deprecated the VB-G RAM G Act, which it said takes away the right to guaranteed wages/employment from poor labourers, women, and lakhs of job card-holding families of the state.

Also Read

MGNREGA

States will gain ₹17,000 crore due to VB-G RAM G, says SBI paper

MGNREGA, VB-G RAM G

Centre 'attempting to dilute' MGNREGA, alleges Congress veteran A K Antony

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Over 85,000 drug smugglers arrested in 3.5 years in Punjab: CM Mann

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Congress to launch 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' from Jan 5, says Kharge

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Scrapping MGNREGA devastating attack on poor, PM acted alone: Rahul Gandhi

It recommended that the state government take up the matter with the Centre to maintain the demand-based, rights-based and fully centrally sponsored structure of MGNREGA.

It also sought the Centre reconsider those provisions of the VB-G RAM G Act which impose "undue financial burden" on the states and dilute the right to employment of rural labourers.

Participating in the discussion on the resolution, AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal called the VB-G RAM G Act "anti-poor" and demanded its withdrawal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NIA, National Investigation Agency

MHA assigns addl charge of NIA chief to agency's Special DG Rakesh Aggarwal

Almora: People gather around a damaged bus which fell-off a deep gorge, in Almora district, Uttarakhand, Tuesday | (PTI Photo)

Seven killed, 12 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora

The expectations of the traders remain almost the same across New Delhi's Connaught Place (pictured) and Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Delhi police issue traffic advisory for New Year's Eve: Details here

Kapil Mishra

Delhi Assembly to reconvene on Jan 5; air pollution, CAG reports in focus

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun Ajay Singh

No evidence of racial slur in Tripura student murder probe: Dehradun SSP

Topics : Punjab Punjab Assembly Punjab Government AAP government MGNREGA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon