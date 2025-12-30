Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Railways to offer 3% discount on unreserved tickets booked via RailOne app

Railways to offer 3% discount on unreserved tickets booked via RailOne app

The letter clarified that the existing 3 per cent cashback for bookings through R-wallet on RailOne app will continue

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

The Railway Ministry will offer 3 per cent discount on purchase of unreserved tickets via RailOne app and payment through any digital mode from January 14 to July 14 in 2026.

At present, it gives 3 per cent cashback for booking unreserved tickets through R-wallet payment on RailOne app.

"In order to proliferate digital booking, it has been been decided to provide the discount of 3 per cent while booking unreserved tickets through all digital payment modes on RailOne app," read a letter from the ministry on December 30, 2026, addressed to the Centre For Railway Information System (CRIS) for making necessary changes in the software system.

 

"The proposal of 3 per cent discount shall be in force during the period 14.01.2026 to 14.07.2026. CRIS shall furnish the feedback of this proposal in May for further examination," it added.

The letter clarified that the existing 3 per cent cashback for bookings through R-wallet on RailOne app will continue.

"In the existing system, 3 per cent cashback is offered to prospective passengers who purchase unreserved tickets on RailOne App and make payments through R-wallet. However, in the new offer, 3 per cent discount will be given to the purchasers of unreserved tickets on RailOne through all digital payment mode," a official said, clarifying that this offer is not available on any other online unreserved tickets purchase platform.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Railways Railways Train Ticket

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

