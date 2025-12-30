Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Five months after quitting as V-P, Dhankhar yet to get govt accommodation

Five months after quitting as V-P, Dhankhar yet to get govt accommodation

Citing health reasons, Dhankhar quit as the vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament this year

Jagdeep Dhankhar

In September, he vacated the Vice President's Enclave, the official residence of the vice president, and moved to a private farmhouse in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who quit as vice president in July, is yet to be provided with an official residence, people close to him said on Tuesday.

Citing health reasons, Dhankhar quit as the vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament this year.

Weeks later, in September, he vacated the Vice President's Enclave, the official residence of the vice president, and moved to a private farmhouse in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

The farmhouse in the Gadaipur area of Chhatarpur belongs to INLD leader Abhay Chautala.

On August 22, Dhankhar wrote to the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, requesting an official residence entitled to former vice presidents.

 

"But so far, he has not been provided with an accommodation he is entitled to," a person close to him pointed out.

As a former vice president, Dhankhar is entitled to a pension of nearly Rs 2 lakh per month, a type VIII bungalow, one personal secretary, one additional personal secretary, one personal assistant, one physician, one nursing officer, and four personal attendants.

After a former vice president dies, his or her spouse is entitled to a smaller type VII house.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jagdeep Dhankar Vice President

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

