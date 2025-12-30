Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Punjab move against VB-G RAM G Act unconstitutional: Shivraj Chouhan

Punjab move against VB-G RAM G Act unconstitutional: Shivraj Chouhan

Addressing a press conference, Chouhan said it is the Constitutional responsibility of states to abide by Parliamentary laws

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the move to bring a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act in the Punjab assembly was undemocratic and against the basic spirit of the Constitution, which reflected "blind opposition" politics.

Addressing a press conference here, Chouhan said it is the Constitutional responsibility of states to abide by Parliamentary laws.

The AAP government on Tuesday brought a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to finish the MGNREGA.

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond tabled the resolution in the House for discussion during the one-day session of the assembly.

 

Chouhan targeted opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he lives in a "world of imagination" and has no connection with the realities of the country.

"Speaking out whatever comes to one's mind is not responsible politics," Chouhan said.

He was referring to Gandhi's recent claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) unilaterally without consulting his cabinet or studying the matter.

Referring to the resolution brought against the new rural job guarantee law, Chouhan said it reflected "blind opposition" politics.

"Some people oppose merely for the sake of opposition, without any regard for democracy or constitutional propriety. If a law is made by Parliament, passing a resolution against it in an assembly goes against the spirit of our Constitutional framework," said the Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister.

Will it be appropriate if district panchayats, janpad panchayats, or gram panchayats start passing resolutions against state laws? Chouhan asked.

He reiterated that it is the Constitutional duty of the Centre and states to follow laws passed by Parliament.

"What the Punjab government and some parties in the assembly are doing is undemocratic, improper, and against the basic spirit of the Constitution," said Chouhan.

Citing a report, Chouhan alleged that large-scale corruption has surfaced in several schemes, including MGNREGA, in Punjab. "However, no action was taken against the guilty, and neither the embezzled money recovered," he added.

He claimed that social audits were conducted in only 5,915 of 13,304 gram panchayats in Punjab.

"The report mentions around 10,653 cases of financial embezzlement, but no action has been taken in any of them," Chouhan added.

He alleged that irregular expenditure was incurred on activities not permitted under the erstwhile MGNREGA.

He said workers were complaining that they were not being paid their wages.

"No effort is made to end corruption, no action is taken even when it is detected, and on the other hand, there is talk of passing resolutions against Parliamentary laws in the assembly. This is an undemocratic mindset, which I condemn," Chouhan added.

After tabling the resolution in the Punjab assembly, minister Sondh said the VB-G Ram G Act would severely affect families below the poverty line, the Scheduled Caste communities, and rural labourers who depend on MGNREGA for survival.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

