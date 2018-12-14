Off the cuff: Kerala Police find a sense of humour on their Facebook page

In mid May this year, the Kerala High Court had held that there were no provisions in the law to penalise the use of mobile phones while driving. The order was widely trolled.

One of the posts was a two-picture troll. The first picture shows a person with the face of Malayalam actor Salim Kumar talking on the phone while riding a two-wheeler, justifying the act by saying that there was now “relaxation”. In the next scene, a beautifully dressed Yama, with the face of Innocent, another popular actor and Member of Parliament, calls him “Commondra (common buddy) ...