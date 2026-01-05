Monday, January 05, 2026 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Congress MP Selja asks Centre to start train on Sirsa-Delhi route

Congress MP Selja asks Centre to start train on Sirsa-Delhi route

The former Union Cabinet minister said better rail connectivity is directly linked to the social and economic development of the region

Kumari Selja, Selja

Congress MP Kumari Selja. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP from Sirsa Kumari Selja on Monday urged the Railway Ministry to immediately start an Intercity Express or Vande Bharat train on the Sirsa-Delhi rail route.

AICC general secretary Selja said the new rail section was formally inaugurated in 2013 during the Congress government, keeping in mind future regional needs, trade activities and passenger convenience.

Now that the railway line has been fully constructed and is ready, passenger train services should be started without any delay, she added.

She said traders, salaried employees and students from Sirsa, Hisar and nearby areas have long been demanding a train service that would allow them to travel to Delhi in the morning and return the same evening. The timings of the existing trains do not suit the daily needs of passengers, she said.

 

Selja said that if a fast, modern and time-bound train like an Intercity Express or Vande Bharat is operated on this route, it would not only make travel easier but also strengthen regional trade, economic development and employment opportunities.

Also Read

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sanjeev Jha.

Four AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly for three days

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati scientists develop catalyst to convert CO2 into methanol fuel

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana govt forms monitoring panel to fast-track development projects

Shehzad Poonawalla, Shehzad, Poonawalla

BJP asks Congress to apologise after SC denies bail to Umar, Sharjeel

Venezuela

India voices concern over US action in Venezuela, calls for peace talks

The former Union Cabinet minister said better rail connectivity is directly linked to the social and economic development of the region. She urged the Railway Ministry to respect public sentiment and start such a train on the completed rail section.

Selja also expressed concern over the rising cases of serious diseases such as cancer, kidney and skin ailments in more than 50 villages located along the Ghaggar river in the Sirsa district.

She said that during an investigation conducted in 2022, hundreds of patients were identified, but since then neither regular health check-ups have been conducted nor any permanent treatment arrangements have been made.

Selja said she raised the issue in Parliament and wrote several letters to the central government, highlighting health, drinking water and environmental concerns in the affected villages. However, no concrete action has been taken so far, she alleged.

Questioning whether the health of ordinary citizens is a priority for the BJP government, Selja demanded immediate arrangements for clean drinking water and regular medical examinations, saying the issue is directly linked to the lives of lakhs of people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Will move court against inhumane SIR of voter rolls in Bengal: CM Mamata

Umar Khalid

'Jail is my life now, relieved for those granted bail,' says Umar Khalid

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan

Op Sindoor showed India's resolve, armed forces made nation proud: V-P

Doctors, prescriptions

OPD services disrupted in Odisha as doctors begin 2-hour daily work boycott

Derek O'Brien

'Anti-federal': Derek O'Brien asks ICSE-ISC school principals to oppose NEP

Topics : India News Congress Vande Bharat train Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Lok Adalat 2026 DateSamsung 130 inch Micro RGB TVUS Attacks Venezuela Imapact on MarketTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon